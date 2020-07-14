UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Russian Bounties Allegations Remain Uncorroborated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

White House Says Russian Bounties Allegations Remain Uncorroborated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday that allegations concerning Russian bounties offered to Afghan militants to kill US soldiers remain uncorroborated, but warned that each country is being put on notice that such practices are unacceptable to the United States.

"To this day there are varying views on the Russian bounty intelligence. DOD [Department of Defense], NSC [National Security Council], and ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] are all pointing that out," McEnany said during a briefing.

McEnany reiterated that the intelligence is "uncorroborated" and reproached a reporter for treating it as if the allegations were true.

"But rest assured, every country in this world is put on notice that bounties on the heads of US troops are unacceptable. And this President [Donald Trump] will stand for US troops at home and abroad," McEnany said.

Last month, the New York Times reported citing unnamed US officials that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US troops in Afghanistan, and that Trump was briefed on the matter but did not respond.

Trump called the article an attempt an another Russia hoax to make Republicans look bad in an election year and denied being briefed precisely because the information was not verified.  While White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said the intelligence was not convincing. In addition, the National Security Agency gave "low confidence" to the veracity of the allegations.

Russian officials have denied the allegations as untrue and characterized them as part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Militants World Russia White House Trump New York United States All

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

51 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.