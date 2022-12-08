White House Says Russian Citizen Viktor Bout Not Bargaining Chip for Paul Whelan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian citizen Viktor Bout was never a bargaining chip for convicted US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, and Moscow has consistently made that clear, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Viktor Bout was never a bargaining chip for Mr.

Whelan and the Russians consistently made that clear," Kirby said in an interview.

Kirby also said that the Biden administration will work "as hard today and tomorrow and the next day to get Mr. Whelan home."

Earlier on Thursday, Russia released from prison US basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for the United States releasing Viktor Bout. The latter was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for alleged arms dealing.