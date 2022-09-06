White House Says Sanctions Stand in Way of Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Continue Operating

The sanctions that the collective West has imposed on Russia stand in the way of Gazprom's ability to continue to keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline online, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The sanctions that the collective West has imposed on Russia stand in the way of Gazprom's ability to continue to keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline online, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"So, the sanctions we've imposed we believe do stand in the way of the pipeline continuing operating," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "So, the United States and Europe have been collaborating to ensure sufficient supplies are available as a result of these efforts. European gas shortages will be full by the critical winter heating season, so we have more work to do, but again, we're working closely with our allies on this."