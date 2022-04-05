White House Says Seeing No Indications of Genocide in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States has not seen any indications of genocide in Ukraine during the Russian special military operation, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We have seen atrocities. We have seen war crimes (in Ukraine). We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide," Sullivan said during a press briefing.