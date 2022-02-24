White House Says Sees No Immediate, Specific Threat of Cyberattack in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US government does not see any threats of cyberattacks against the United States, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"There is no current threat as it relates to cyber here (against the United States)," Psaki said on Wednesday. "There's still no immediate, specific threat."