UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Shootings In New York City Increase By 142% During Past Week

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

White House Says Shootings in New York City Increase By 142% During Past Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Monday that the number of shootings has increased by 142 percent over the past seven days.

"I am a little dismayed that I didn't receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend.

I didn't receive one question about New York City's doubling for the third straight week. And over the last seven days shootings skyrocketed by 142 percent," McEnany said.

The shooting incidents include the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Atlanta on Sunday and the murder of at least two people during a shooting at a nightclub Greenville, South Carolina.

Related Topics

Murder White House Greenville Atlanta New York Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

10 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

55 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Launches Domestic Production of Ventilato ..

30 seconds ago

US Electoral College Voters Must Back Their Presid ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.