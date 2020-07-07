White House Says Shootings in New York City Increase By 142% During Past Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Monday that the number of shootings has increased by 142 percent over the past seven days.

"I am a little dismayed that I didn't receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend.

I didn't receive one question about New York City's doubling for the third straight week. And over the last seven days shootings skyrocketed by 142 percent," McEnany said.

The shooting incidents include the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Atlanta on Sunday and the murder of at least two people during a shooting at a nightclub Greenville, South Carolina.