White House Says Situation After First Republic Bank Failure 'Very Different' Than in 2008

The US banking system is not facing a situation similar to the 2008 financial crisis given that this time the situation is "very different," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US banking system is not facing a situation similar to the 2008 financial crisis given that this time the situation is "very different," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"This is not 2008, this is a very, very different time than 2008," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing in commenting on the situation and impact of First Republic Bank's failure.