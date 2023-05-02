UrduPoint.com

White House Says Situation After First Republic Bank Failure 'Very Different' Than In 2008

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US banking system is not facing a situation similar to the 2008 financial crisis given that this time the situation is "very different," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"This is not 2008, this is a very, very different time than 2008," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing in commenting on the situation and impact of First Republic Bank's failure.

