White House Says Some China Tariffs Hurt US Industries, Biden Admin Looking At Issue

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

White House Says Some China Tariffs Hurt US Industries, Biden Admin Looking at Issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday Chinese tariffs are having an effect on the US economy and the administration is looking at the matter in an ongoing review.

"There's an ongoing review on Chinese tariffs, we've been looking at those through the prism of how they're impacting industries here in the United States," Psaki said. "We feel that a number of them have not been constructive and have hurt had it had a negative impact on a number of industries. So we're looking at and we're continuing our review of that."

