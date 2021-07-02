UrduPoint.com
White House Says Still Expects US Forces Pullout From Afghanistan To Be Complete By August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

White House Says Still Expects US Forces Pullout From Afghanistan to Be Complete By August

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Biden administration expects to complete the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of August, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We currently expect it to be completed by the end of August," Psaki said when asked about reports the United States is ahead of schedule in the retrograde process.

