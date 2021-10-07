White House Says Still Working on Details of Biden-Xi Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The White House is still working on details of an upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday .

"As I understand, what came out of the discussions was an agreement to continue dialogue at the very high level," Psaki said in a briefing. "We are still working through what that would look like, when and of course, the final details."