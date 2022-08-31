UrduPoint.com

White House Says Still Working On Forming Biden-Xi Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 08:45 PM

White House Says Still Working on Forming Biden-Xi Meeting

The White House is still working on putting together a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The White House is still working on putting together a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Yes, there are active efforts, we're still working on dates and locations and teams, so yes, that work is continuing, but no resolution yet," Kirby said when asked if a meeting between Biden and Xi is still in the works.

Biden and Xi last spoke in late July, prior to escalated tensions in the US-China relationship stemming from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's contentious trip to Taiwan. US Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell earlier in August said that Biden and Xi discussed a possible in-person meeting in November, which US media reported could take place in Southeast Asia.

Related Topics

Resolution China White House Nancy July August November Media From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Iraq political deadlock persists after bloody unre ..

Iraq political deadlock persists after bloody unrest

1 minute ago
 Sadr locked into 'zero-sum' game for Iraq dominanc ..

Sadr locked into 'zero-sum' game for Iraq dominance, analysts say

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Hopes EU's Asking Iran to Comment on Ukrain ..

Lavrov Hopes EU's Asking Iran to Comment on Ukraine Not New Precondition for JCP ..

2 minutes ago
 SU management make appointments including head of ..

SU management make appointments including head of departments

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream Operates at 20% Capacity Due to Anti-R ..

Nord Stream Operates at 20% Capacity Due to Anti-Russian Sanctions - Gazprom CEO

18 minutes ago
 Prime Minister orders power minister for urgent KP ..

Prime Minister orders power minister for urgent KP visit to monitor power supply ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.