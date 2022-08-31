White House Says Still Working on Forming Biden-Xi Meeting

The White House is still working on putting together a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The White House is still working on putting together a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Yes, there are active efforts, we're still working on dates and locations and teams, so yes, that work is continuing, but no resolution yet," Kirby said when asked if a meeting between Biden and Xi is still in the works.

Biden and Xi last spoke in late July, prior to escalated tensions in the US-China relationship stemming from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's contentious trip to Taiwan. US Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell earlier in August said that Biden and Xi discussed a possible in-person meeting in November, which US media reported could take place in Southeast Asia.