WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Biden administration recently stopped using the word imminent to describe the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine because they are unsure whether President Vladimir Putin has decided to attack, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"I used that (word) once, I think others have used that once, and then we stopped using it because I think it sends a message that we weren't intending to send, which was that we knew that President Putin had made a decision. I would say the vast majority of times I've talked about it we said he could invade at any time. That's true. We still don't know that he's made a decision," Psaki said when asked about her use of the word. "I think I used it once last week. I haven't in over a week."

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations of prepping an invasion of Ukraine, and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.