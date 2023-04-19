(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The White House was "struck" by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's recent comments that neither the United States nor Europe is interested in peace in Ukraine, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We were struck by the tone of the press conference ...

which was not a tone of neutrality, suggesting that the United States and Europe are not interested in peace, or that we share responsibility for the war. We believe ... that it is plainly wrong," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Last week, Lula said the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine, not encourage the conflict. In addition, Lula suggested creating a format similar to the G20 group of countries to discuss the situation in Ukraine.