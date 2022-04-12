White House Says Supportive of Diplomatic Efforts Like Putin-Nehammer Meeting

The Biden administration is supportive of diplomatic efforts such as the recent meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

"We've encouraged or supported any efforts at diplomacy.

We'd go encourage anyone who is speaking with - or meeting with, however they're engaging - with President Putin to also engage with Ukrainians," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about the White House's position on the meeting.

Nehammer arrived in Moscow on Sunday for talks with Putin on the situation in Ukraine. On Saturday, he visited Ukraine, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.