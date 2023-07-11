White House Says Supports $886Bln US Defense Spending Bill for Fiscal Year 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) President Joe Biden and his administration support Congress passing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, which provides $886 billion in defense-related spending, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

"The Administration strongly supports enactment of a National Defense Authorization Act for a 63 consecutive year and is grateful for the strong, bipartisan work of the House Armed Services Committee on behalf of America's national defense," OMB said in a statement.

The US House of Representatives may begin consideration of the NDAA later this week, according to a schedule shared by Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

NDAA investments in support of the Pacific and European deterrence initiatives will help address a changing global threat landscape, the OMB statement said.

The Biden administration looks forward to working with Congress to address its concerns, the statement added.

"Our plan also increases oversight and accountability of the Biden administration's defense spending to prevent waste, fraud, abuse, and corruption, so that no Dollar goes unaccounted for," Scalise said in a statement on the NDAA.

Scalise also criticized the Biden administration's Defense Department for spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs instead of lethality, noting that one of Congress' most important duties is funding national defense ensuring taxpayer Dollars are used responsibly.