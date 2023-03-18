UrduPoint.com

White House Says Supports Accountability In Light Of ICC's Arrest Warrant For Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 03:00 AM

White House Says Supports Accountability in Light of ICC's Arrest Warrant for Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) A National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said in a statement that the Biden administration supports accountability for those responsible for alleged war crimes in Ukraine following the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

"There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable. The ICC Prosecutor is an independent actor and makes his own prosecutorial decisions based on the evidence before him. We support accountability for perpetrators of war crimes," the statement said on Friday.

Later in the day, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby refused to answer the question of whether the United States will arrest Putin if he comes to a session of the United Nation's General Assembly in New York since Washington is not a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC.

On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin as well as Russia's Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on the grounds of alleged "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ICC warrants to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally null and void as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it nor does it cooperate with the ICC.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that Russia is not a party to the ICC and its jurisdiction is not recognized by Moscow so any of its decisions against the country are null from the legal point of view.

Related Topics

Assembly ICC Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Rome Vladimir Putin New York United States Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International ..

Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

3 hours ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

3 hours ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

3 hours ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

3 hours ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.