UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Syria Airstrikes Send 'Unambiguous Message' - Pool Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

White House Says Syria Airstrikes Send 'Unambiguous Message' - Pool Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The US airstrikes in Syria send a clear message that President Joe Biden will protect Americans, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

The strike sends an "unambiguous" message that Biden "is going to act to protect Americans," Psaki said, according to the pool report.

Late on Thursday, the Defense Department said US strikes targeted infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias - including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada - in eastern Syria.

Washington added that the strike was conducted in retaliation for the February 15 rocket attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iranian state media reported on Friday that 17 people were killed in the bombing. However, Iraqi lawmaker Kataa al-Rikabi then said to Sputnik that no one was injured, as the strike hit a warehouse. The New York Times reported that one Kataib Hezbollah fighter was killed citing a militia official.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Washington White House New York February Media

Recent Stories

Electronics shop gutted in Lahore

9 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

9 minutes ago

Mexican state oil firm Pemex reports $23 bn loss i ..

9 minutes ago

Govt ready to sit with opposition on electoral ref ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Mideast Quartet Meeting With Regi ..

43 minutes ago

Paris Committed to Implementation of Decisions of ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.