White House Says Syria Airstrikes Send 'Unambiguous Message' - Pool Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The US airstrikes in Syria send a clear message that President Joe Biden will protect Americans, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

The strike sends an "unambiguous" message that Biden "is going to act to protect Americans," Psaki said, according to the pool report.

Late on Thursday, the Defense Department said US strikes targeted infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias - including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada - in eastern Syria.

Washington added that the strike was conducted in retaliation for the February 15 rocket attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iranian state media reported on Friday that 17 people were killed in the bombing. However, Iraqi lawmaker Kataa al-Rikabi then said to Sputnik that no one was injured, as the strike hit a warehouse. The New York Times reported that one Kataib Hezbollah fighter was killed citing a militia official.