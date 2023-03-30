WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's transit through the United States is private, unofficial, and consistent with Washington's "one China" policy, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese leader is on a 10-day diplomatic trip to South and Central America that includes transit through the US.

Beijing grew concerned about her plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stop in Los Angeles.

"This transit is consistent with our long-standing unofficial relationship with Taiwan and it is consistent with the United States One China policy, which remains unchanged. Taiwan's decision to make these transits based on their own travel - transits are not travel, they are private and unofficial," Kirby said at a press briefing.