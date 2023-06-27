Open Menu

White House Says Takes Matters Of 'Instability' In Russia Seriously

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States takes matters of "instability" in Russia seriously, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Instability in Russia is something we take seriously," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the United States had good direct communication with Russian government officials over the weekend concerning the mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of private military company Wagner Group.

On Friday night, the Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don, with Prigozhin threatening to march on Moscow.

Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing armed mutiny.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would leave for Belarus.

