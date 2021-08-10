White House Says Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan, Kabul 'Not Inevitable'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:38 PM
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said President Joe Biden continues to believe it is not inevitable the Taliban will take over Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said President Joe Biden continues to believe it is not inevitable the Taliban will take over Afghanistan.
"The president continues to believe it is not inevitable that the Taliban takes over Kabul or the country," Psaki told reporters.