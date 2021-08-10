White House Says Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan, Kabul 'Not Inevitable'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said President Joe Biden continues to believe it is not inevitable the Taliban will take over Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said President Joe Biden continues to believe it is not inevitable the Taliban will take over Afghanistan.

"The president continues to believe it is not inevitable that the Taliban takes over Kabul or the country," Psaki told reporters.