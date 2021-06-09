UrduPoint.com
White House Says Tax Returns Leak Illegal, Under Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the media leak of wealthiest Americans' tax returns was illegal and is under investigation.

ProPublica, a self-described nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power, claimed earlier that it obtained a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) data allegedly showing that billionaires pay a tiny fraction of what their fortunes grow each year in income taxes, if any at all.

"Any unauthorized disclosure of confidential government information by a person with access is illegal and we take this very seriously.

The IRS Commissioner said today that they are taking all appropriate measures including referring the matter to investigators," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki refused to comment on the specifics of the case, but in a broader context said that the Biden administration is aware there is more to be done to ensure that US corporations and individuals with the highest income pay their "fair share."

