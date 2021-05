(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) No meeting has been set yet between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

"There is not a meeting with the president locked in yet," Psaki said, when asked whether she could confirm that Putin and Biden would hold a summit next month.