White House Says There's 'No Basis In Fact' US Had Plans To Assassinate Belarus President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:31 PM

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that there is no basis in fact in the allegations that the United States plotted to assassinate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that there is no basis in fact in the allegations that the United States plotted to assassinate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I can confirm there's no basis in fact there," Psaki said during a press briefing.

On Saturday, Russia's Federal Security Service and the Belarusia's State Security Committee announced the arrest of two individuals who allegedly planned to stage a coup in Belarus and assassinate Lukashenko.

