(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States believes no sides would win in a nuclear war and calls for a reduction of such rhetoric, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"(T)here's no winning in nuclear war and obviously our objective continues to be to call on reducing the rhetoric, on taking the rhetoric on that front down," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about Russia's recent warning of nuclear war risks.