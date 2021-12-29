UrduPoint.com

White House Says To Announce New Resources, Personnel To States As COVID-19 Surges

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 08:26 PM

The White House will announce a personnel and supply boost to states on Wednesday as the country grapples with a COVID-19 resurgence, with over 500,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours, assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Wednesday

"Today, we're announcing new resources and personnel to states, as well as new Federal testing sites via ��@NBCNews. Join the COVID-19 briefing today at 11am ET," Munoz wrote on Twitter.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients will outline the administration's latest efforts, which include deploying 2,100 federal personnel, 1 million gloves, nearly 350,000 masks and thousands of ventilators, NBC news said in a report, attached by Munoz.

Zients is expected to announce plans to open more testing sites in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington in the coming days, according to the report.

The current increase in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the US is believed to be driven by the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday that the Omicron variant accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in the country in the week prior to December 25.

