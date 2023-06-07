UrduPoint.com

White House Says Too Soon To Tell How Kakhovka Dam Destruction Impacts US Aid To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Biden administration will ask Congress for more funding for Ukraine if needed in light of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), but now is not the appropriate time to have that conversation because the impact is unknown, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We've got enough funds, as I said earlier, to help support Ukraine on the battlefield throughout the rest of this fiscal year," Kirby said at a briefing. "We're just now assessing the damage done by this dam explosion so it would be imprudent for me to try and speculate as to what impact that might have. It is certainly difficult at this early stage to see that there's going to be an impact on supplemental funding. Either this year or going forward into next year based on the explosion."

Kirby also said now is not the time for the Biden administration to request more funding from Congress.

"If we feel like we need to go back to Congress for additional funding for Ukraine, we'll do that at the appropriate time, and now is not the appropriate time to have... that conversation with them," Kirby added.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam on the Dnipro River was destroyed, causing flooding along front lines. Civilians are currently being evacuated from flooded coastal zones. City authorities said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, which led to a large-scale humanitarian disaster. The ministry said the destruction amounted to a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure that was launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Moscow also called on the international community to condemn the "criminal" actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

