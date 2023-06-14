White House Says Transgender Activist Going Topless at LGBT+ Pride Event 'Inappropriate'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that transgender activist Rose Montoya, who identifies as a woman, appearing for a topless photo at an official lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender plus (LGBT+) Pride Month event was unacceptable and inappropriate.

"The behavior was simply unacceptable, we've been very clear about that. It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "It's not appropriate. It's disrespectful. It really does not reflect the event that we hosted."

On Saturday, the White House hosted a Pride Month event on the South Lawn.

Video footage from the event shows several attendees, including Montoya, posing topless.

The guests who appeared in the video will not be invited to future events, Jean-Pierre said.

Montoya responded to criticism of the group's actions during a video posted to Twitter.

"My transmasculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them," Montoya said. "I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way."

Montoya also added that it is legal in Washington to appear topless, but the group covered their nipples when posing in order to be on safe ground.