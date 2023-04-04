Close
White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Focus For Today

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:03 PM

White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Focus for Today

President Joe Biden is not focused on watching the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in connection to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment to pornography star Stormy Daniels, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) President Joe Biden is not focused on watching the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in connection to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment to pornography star Stormy Daniels, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"He will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day, but this is not his focus for today," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

