WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) President Joe Biden is not focused on watching the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in connection to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment to pornography star Stormy Daniels, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"He will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day, but this is not his focus for today," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.