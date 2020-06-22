UrduPoint.com
White House Says Trump Has Not Ordered Slowdown in COVID-19 Testing - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has not directed officials to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus disease, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Monday.

"No he has not directed that," McEnany said when asked whether Trump had directed officials to slow down the rate of COVID-19 testing in the US.

On Saturday, Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he had ordered officials to slow down testing for the coronavirus infection in order to reduce the number of registered cases.

But McEnany insisted that Trump's comments on slowing testing were made "in jest."

The United States has more than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 120,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

