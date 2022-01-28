White House Says Ukraine Will Need Humanitarian Aid in Case of Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Ukraine will be in enormous need of humanitarian assistance in case of a Russian aggression, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"If Russia invades (Ukraine), that would exacerbate existing humanitarian needs stemming from these years of conflict," Psaki told a briefing.

There have been huge humanitarian challenges in Ukraine, she noted.

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying it has no intention of attacking any country. Moscow says the claims of a "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russia's borders and facilitate the alliance's further expansion eastward, which the country considers a national security threat.