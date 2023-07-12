Open Menu

White House Says Ukraine Will Still Need To Carry Out Numerous Reforms Before Joining NATO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

White House Says Ukraine Will Still Need to Carry Out Numerous Reforms Before Joining NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine still has to implement a number of reforms to be able to officially join NATO, White House National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat said on Wednesday.

"As I think (US) President Biden has spoken to, including very clearly earlier this week, or last week, Ukraine still needs to make a number of reforms in order to join (the alliance)," Sloat told reporters.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Ukraine was unlikely to join NATO in the near future and still needed to work on key reforms including good governance, rule of law and political adjustments, in order to meet the eligibility criteria of NATO membership.

Later that day, NATO members published a communique following the first day of summit in Vilnius, saying that "Ukraine's future is in NATO," and the country will be exempt from fulfilling a standard Membership Action Plan for that. At the same time, no official invitation was extended.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year. NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the 31-nation alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its application right away.

