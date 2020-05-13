White House Says Unaware of Russia Hospital Fire Possibly Caused by Ventilator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters she just learned about and did not have any comments on the hospital fire in Russia possibly caused by a ventilator similar to some that were shipped to the United States.

Russian's Ministry of Emergencies said earlier in the day the fire at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg could have been caused by a ventilator in an intensive care unit treating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

"That's the first time I am hearing about that story... so I don't have any updates on that other than to note that we are way ahead of where we should be in ventilators," McEnany said on Tuesday.

The United States purchased medical supplies from Russia, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, after the March 30 telephone call between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik the fire could have been caused by a short-circuit failure. At least five people were killed in the affected intensive care unit and as many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated.

The Russian Investigative Committee said it was launching a criminal probe into the incident.