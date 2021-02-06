White House Says 'Up to Iran' to Revive Nuclear Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The United States will reciprocate in kind if Iran resumes its compliance with the nuclear deal that may serve as a platform for further negotiations, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"It's really up to Iran. If Iran comes back into full compliance with the obligations under the JCPOA, the Iran nuclear deal... the United States would do the same and then use it as a platform to build a longer and a stronger agreement that also addresses other areas of concern," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

She confirmed media reports that the National Security Council hosts on Friday an interagency policy meeting on the middle East, including Iran.

"It's focus is broadly on the Middle East. I am sure Iran will be a part of the discussion as it's an important issue, an important priority for President and many of our partners and allies around the world," Psaki said.

"But this is not a decisional meeting. It's not a meeting where policy will be concluded. And it's not a meeting the President of the United States will be attending. This is a normal part of the interagency policy process, just as there are meetings about immigration, criminal justice, the economy every single day across government."

Biden has vowed to return the United States to the 2015 agreement with Iran, abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump, but also calls for negotiating a broader agreement that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its clientele across the Middle East.

Psaki said that broad consultations with Congress and US partners will preempt any Biden administration decisions regarding Iran.