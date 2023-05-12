UrduPoint.com

White House Says Up To Turks To Decide Their Future In Upcoming Elections, US Not Involved

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 09:10 PM

The Turkish people will decide the future of their country in the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14 and the United States is neither involved nor is taking a stance on the matter, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

"Turkey's got proud democratic institutions and we're going to leave it to the Turkish people to decide their future," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked for opinions on the upcoming elections in Turkey.

Kirby emphasized that the United States does not get involved in speaking to individual elections or candidates.

The United States wants to see free and fair elections in all democracies, Kirby said.

