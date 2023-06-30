White House Says US Approach on Iran Will Not Change After Envoy Malley Placed on Leave

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States approach to putting pressure on Tehran to address its so-called destabilizing activities will not change regardless of US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley being placed on leave, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

On Thursday, media reported that Malley said he was placed on leave while his security clearance is under investigation. Malley did not disclose when he went on leave and for how long.

"This is a personnel issue that's better addressed by our State Department colleagues, I would just tell you, broadly speaking, that nothing's changed about the the consistent approach we are taking towards Iran," Kirby said during a conference call with reporters.

Kirby underscored that the United States will continue to put pressure on Iran and work in coordination with its allies and partners to address Tehran's nuclear ambitions, support for Russia's special military operation, among other activities.

According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Abram Paley is serving as the acting US special envoy for Iran.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.