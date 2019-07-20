White House Says US Aware of Reports Iran Seized British Oil Tanker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The White House told Sputnik on Friday that the Trump administration is aware of reports Iran has seized an oil tanker belonging to the United Kingdom in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are aware of reports that Iranian boats seized a British oil tanker," National Security Council spokesperson Garrett Marquis said.

Marquis pointed out the incident is the second within period of a week that Iran has targeted British property.

Marquis also said the United States is committed to working with allies and partners "to defend our security and interests against Iran's malign behavior."

Earlier on Friday, Iranian media reported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz because it violated international regulations.