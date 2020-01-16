UrduPoint.com
White House Says US-China Trade Deal 'Fully Enforceable'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:40 AM

White House Says US-China Trade Deal 'Fully Enforceable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The terms within the newly-signed trade pact between the United States and China are fully enforceable, the White House said in a statement.

Earlier, President Donald Trump and China's Vice Minister Liu He signed the so-called Phase One trade agreement at the White House.

"The reforms included in the agreement are fully enforceable and include a strong dispute resolution system to ensure effective implementation and enforcement," the White House said on Wednesday.

According to the agreement's text, which was posted online by the US trade office shortly after it was signed, China will address intellectual property concerns in the areas of trade secrets, pirated goods, and protection of patents, particularly in pharmaceuticals.

The deal also commits China to buy a total of $200 billion of US goods over the next two years.

The agreement comes after two years of wrangling and numerous halts in discussions, during which both sides piled hundreds of billions of Dollars of tit-for-tat tariffs on each other.

Despite the signing of the accord, the Trump administration will maintain tariffs on $360 billion of Chinese goods in an attempt to hold Beijing accountable to the deal, US officials said. The Chinese government has also said it will decide later on the tariffs it has imposed on US imports, which last stood at $185 billion in value.

