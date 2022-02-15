White House Says US Considering Offering Sovereign Loan Guarantees to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States is considering providing additional microeconomic support for Ukraine in the form of sovereign loan guarantees, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing.

"I can confirm it is something we are considering as part of the additional microeconomic support, we are exploring to help Ukraine's economy amid pressure resulting from Russia's military buildup," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, according media reports.