White House Says US Could Impose New Sanctions On Russia This Week

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 11:25 PM

The United States could announce new sanctions against Russia as soon as this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United States could announce new sanctions against Russia as soon as this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"There could be," Psaki said when asked if new sanctions against Russia could be expected this week.

"I think that we're still doing considerations and running a process for additional sanctions but there are some under consideration."

On Monday, a US Treasury Department official said the next phase of US sanctions would target Russia's military industrial complex in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

