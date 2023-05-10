UrduPoint.com

White House Says US Default Would Be 'Gift' To China, Russia

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

White House Says US Default Would Be 'Gift' to China, Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The US defaulting on its debt would be a gift to China and Russia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

The US government will begin defaulting on payment obligations beginning June 1 if Congress fails to lift the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers will square off later in the day to address the crisis.

"If there was a default, it would be a gift to China, to Russia, and to other competitors," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "China and Russia would look to take advantage of the opportunity if we were to default."

The spokesperson said Director of the US National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress last week that both Moscow and Beijing would look to use default to demonstrate the chaos in the United States.

She also said a possible default would create global uncertainty about the value of the US Dollar and the US institutions.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he will not support the extension of the national debt ceiling through September 30 ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden in the afternoon, according to Fox news.

Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the upcoming meeting.

Earlier in May, the Treasury Department said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then.

In late April, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in Federal spending and other measures to reduce the deficit. However, Senate Democrats and Biden rejected the proposal, saying it had no chance of becoming law. Inversely, McCarthy said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the lower chamber of Congress.

Related Topics

Senate Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia China White House Beijing United States Chamber April May June September Democrats Congress Government Top

Recent Stories

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

1 hour ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

2 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

4 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

4 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

4 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.