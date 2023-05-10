White House Says US Default Would Be 'Gift' to China, Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The US defaulting on its debt would be a gift to China and Russia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

The US government will begin defaulting on payment obligations beginning June 1 if Congress fails to lift the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers will square off later in the day to address the crisis.

"If there was a default, it would be a gift to China, to Russia, and to other competitors," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "China and Russia would look to take advantage of the opportunity if we were to default."

The spokesperson said Director of the US National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress last week that both Moscow and Beijing would look to use default to demonstrate the chaos in the United States.

She also said a possible default would create global uncertainty about the value of the US Dollar and the US institutions.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he will not support the extension of the national debt ceiling through September 30 ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden in the afternoon, according to Fox news.

Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the upcoming meeting.

Earlier in May, the Treasury Department said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then.

In late April, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in Federal spending and other measures to reduce the deficit. However, Senate Democrats and Biden rejected the proposal, saying it had no chance of becoming law. Inversely, McCarthy said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the lower chamber of Congress.