White House Says US Does Not Have Reliable Information to Confirm Prigozhin in Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States does not have reliable information to independently confirm Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Belarus, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"The truth is we don't have information that we consider deemed reliable enough to be able to confirm his whereabouts," Kirby said during a conference call with reporters.

Kirby added that the White House reports about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko saying Prigozhin is in Belarus, but the United States is not in a position to independently confirm that.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the defense ministry, which the latter rejected.

Prigozhin agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.