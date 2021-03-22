White House Says US Evaluating 'Appropriate Next Steps' on China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Biden administration is evaluating the next steps of the United States' policy toward China following a high-level bilateral meeting last week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We will be evaluating what the appropriate next steps are in close coordination with our partners and allies around the world," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki also said the Biden administration believes China is noticing that the United States is engaging in closer coordination with allies and partners.