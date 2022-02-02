White House Says US Has Been in Talks With Allies on Troop Deployment for Several Weeks

The United States has been in discussions with allies in Europe regarding troop deployments for several weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States has been in discussions with allies in Europe regarding troop deployments for several weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon confirmed the US will be sending 2,000 American troops to Europe in the next few days in response to the Ukraine crisis.

"I would not read this as a decision made based on any events over the last 48 hours or a couple of days," Psaki told a briefing. "We've been in discussion with our partners and allies in the region where these troops are going for several weeks now."