White House Says US Has Not Encouraged Ukraine to Strike Russia, Up to Kiev to Decide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States has not encouraged Ukraine to conduct strikes on Russian soil, but doing so is Kiev's decision, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"It is their decision to make. We have not encouraged them to do that. We have been very clear about our concerns over escalation here," Kirby told reporters.