White House Says US House Impeachment Report Fails to Produce Evidence - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The US House Intelligence Committee (HIC) has failed to provide any evidence to support the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, White House press secretary and communications director Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.

Earlier, US House Democrats in their newly-released impeachment inquiry report said they have uncovered proof that Trump spent months soliciting foreign interference from Ukraine to benefit his re-election.

"At the end of a one sided sham process... the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," Grisham said in reaction to the HIC report.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations."

Grisham also said the report read like "the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

The House Judiciary Committee chaired by Congressman Jerrold Nadler will take up the inquiry with its own series of hearings on Wednesday.

Trump has refused to cooperate with the probe initiated by House Democrats who are investigating his alleged abuse of power after pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Trump has characterized the impeachment bid as a political witch hunt designed to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.