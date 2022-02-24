White House Says US in Contact With Ukraine About Latest Cyberattack Against Govt., Banks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States is in contact with Ukraine about the latest cyberattack against banks and government websites, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"We have not attributed today's activity," Psaki said on Wednesday when asked if the United States believes Russia is responsible for the cyberattack.

"We do consider it, as I think some of my NSC colleagues said, to be consistent with the type of activity Russia would carry out in a bid to destabilize Ukraine. "We are in conversation with Ukraine regarding this cyber-related (incident), including as recently as today, and we're going to move with urgency to assess the nature and extent of this, what steps need to be taken, and therefore a response."