White House Says US Looking at All Options to Get Whelan, Gershkovich Home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The Biden administration is exploring different options to get US nationals Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich back to the United States, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said when asked about reports that Washington is looking for high-valued Russian prisoners in other countries for a potential prisoner swap deal.

"We don't want to get into negotiations in public here, but I can tell you that we are working very hard to get both Evan and of course Paul back with their families where they belong," Kirby told CNN on Friday. "There are lots of different paths, lots of different options that we're looking at and trying to explore, and I think I probably need to leave it right there so we don't we don't jeopardize those efforts by talking about them too publicly."