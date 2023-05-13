UrduPoint.com

White House Says US Looking At All Options To Get Whelan, Gershkovich Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 02:50 AM

White House Says US Looking at All Options to Get Whelan, Gershkovich Home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The Biden administration is exploring different options to get US nationals Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich back to the United States, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said when asked about reports that Washington is looking for high-valued Russian prisoners in other countries for a potential prisoner swap deal.

"We don't want to get into negotiations in public here, but I can tell you that we are working very hard to get both Evan and of course Paul back with their families where they belong," Kirby told CNN on Friday. "There are lots of different paths, lots of different options that we're looking at and trying to explore, and I think I probably need to leave it right there so we don't we don't jeopardize those efforts by talking about them too publicly."

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

1 hour ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

2 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

3 hours ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

3 hours ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.