White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, Cannot Verify Reports of Pending Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The United States continues to monitor the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid unverified reports that an attack may be imminent, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are able to monitor some radiation sensors that are around the plant, and thus far, we detected no elevated levels of radioactivity," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said that he has seen reports regarding pending attacks by either Ukraine or Russia on the nuclear facility, but has nothing to confirm the claims or speak to their validity.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia dismissed Ukrainian allegations that Russia intends to strike the plant as "paranoid" and urged Kiev's western backers to bring the government to reason to prevent a disaster.