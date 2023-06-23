Open Menu

White House Says US Monitors ZNPP For Radiation, Cannot Verify Reports Of Pending Attack

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 11:37 PM

White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, Cannot Verify Reports of Pending Attack

The United States continues to monitor the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid unverified reports that an attack may be imminent, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The United States continues to monitor the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid unverified reports that an attack may be imminent, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are able to monitor some radiation sensors that are around the plant, and thus far, we detected no elevated levels of radioactivity," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said that he has seen reports regarding pending attacks by either Ukraine or Russia on the nuclear facility, but has nothing to confirm the claims or speak to their validity.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia dismissed Ukrainian allegations that Russia intends to strike the plant as "paranoid" and urged Kiev's western backers to bring the government to reason to prevent a disaster.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear White House Kiev United States May Government

Recent Stories

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

42 seconds ago
 Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, r ..

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India e ..

48 seconds ago
 Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for ..

Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for Pitched Podcast - Reports

51 seconds ago
 IPP's manifesto committee holds second meeting

IPP's manifesto committee holds second meeting

53 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack ..

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack of Air Defense - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up ..

Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle

7 minutes ago
ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l ..

ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l Day of Women in Diplomacy

8 minutes ago
 Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of ..

Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of CPNE: Barrister Feroze

8 minutes ago
 Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Block ..

Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Blocked Probe Into Hunter Biden

8 minutes ago
 Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do No ..

Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do Not Mean Relations Falling Apart

8 minutes ago
 US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

22 minutes ago
 German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigr ..

German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigration of Skilled Workers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World