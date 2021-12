White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive Intent With Russia

The United States and NATO have no aggressive intent with Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The United States and NATO have no aggressive intent with Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. We don't have aggressive intent with Russia. The United States doesn't, neither do NATO partners," Psaki said during a press briefing.